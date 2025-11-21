Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 305,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,390. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.20. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 14.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 18,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.