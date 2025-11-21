Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 66,324 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 66,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $62,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,362,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,832.72. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $36,625.28.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $63,623.40.

On Monday, November 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 48,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $57,312.60.

On Friday, November 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 68,480 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $76,012.80.

On Thursday, November 6th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $65,886.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 563,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,613. The company has a market cap of $39.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.72. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOWL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

