Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 9.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Salesforce by 34.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 174,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,058,156. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.51.

CRM stock opened at $225.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

