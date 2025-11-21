Salesforce Inc. $CRM is Entropy Technologies LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.0% of Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:CRM opened at $225.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.12 and its 200-day moving average is $256.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $214.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $551,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,406,936.39. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 60,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,058,156 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.