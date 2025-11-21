Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) Stock Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY). In a filing disclosed on November 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Hyster-Yale stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SCHWAB ONE” account.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 9/19/2025.

Hyster-Yale Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE:HY traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $27.41. 23,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $486.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.57. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hyster-Yale Announces Dividend

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Hyster-Yale had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio is 1,028.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on Hyster-Yale in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyster-Yale in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hyster-Yale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 113.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 252.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Hyster-Yale

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

