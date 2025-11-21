Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Envirotech Vehicles Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVTV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. Envirotech Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Envirotech Vehicles to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Envirotech Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

