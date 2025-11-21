Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by YANKCOM Partnership

YANKCOM Partnership cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in Walmart were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 133,888 shares of company stock worth $13,835,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.97.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

