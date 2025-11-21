Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 16.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 2,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.8% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $853.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,888 shares of company stock worth $13,835,383. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 14th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.97.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

