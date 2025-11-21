Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 369.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $312.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.09 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

