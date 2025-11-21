Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Up 20.7% – Time to Buy?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shares were up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 879,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 174,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Grid Metals Stock Up 20.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$35.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

