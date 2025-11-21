FY2026 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $4.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.29. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Arete raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, President Capital upped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.58. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

