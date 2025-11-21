Citic Securities Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citic Securities from $237.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. Citic Securities currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.21.

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,589,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

