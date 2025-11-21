Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ: AEIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/16/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $188.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/13/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Advanced Energy Industries had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

