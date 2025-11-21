Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,583.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,196.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,401.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $83.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,139.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Booking

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,030.00, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 717 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,510. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.