Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after buying an additional 145,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $159.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $27,735,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

