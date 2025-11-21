Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 131,692 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,692 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The company has a market cap of $174.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

