Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,215 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 377% compared to the average volume of 674 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VET

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,988. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.94. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $337.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.83 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -33.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,214,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,161,000 after purchasing an additional 359,878 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,512,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,007,000 after purchasing an additional 222,344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after buying an additional 631,655 shares during the period. Finally, LM Asset IM Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. now owns 2,790,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.