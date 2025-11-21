Silicon Motion Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,594 put options on the company. This is an increase of 227% compared to the typical daily volume of 793 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.68. 144,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,275. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $106.60.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $75,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

