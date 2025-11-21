White Pine Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $655.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07. The firm has a market cap of $688.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.