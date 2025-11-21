Investors Buy High Volume of Global X Copper Miners ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,618 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 104% compared to the typical volume of 1,775 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 507.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,618,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858,174 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,947,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 120.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 594,279 shares during the period. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,297,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,698,000.

NYSEARCA COPX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 449,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

