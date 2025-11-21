Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $13.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $529.23. The company had a trading volume of 46,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,275. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.92. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $612.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $869.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $1,276,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

