J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Declares $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
J & J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. J & J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.
J & J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.9%
JJSF traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $91.98. 48,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.39. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $176.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.
About J & J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.
