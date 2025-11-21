J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Declares $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

J & J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. J & J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

J & J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.9%

JJSF traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $91.98. 48,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.39. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $176.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $410.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.08 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

