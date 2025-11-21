Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE WIA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.28. 3,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,751. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

