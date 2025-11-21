Freightcar America (RAIL) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Freightcar America to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Freightcar America has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freightcar America’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Freightcar America pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Freightcar America pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Freightcar America is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

32.0% of Freightcar America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Freightcar America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Freightcar America and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightcar America -2.21% -14.89% 6.92% Freightcar America Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Freightcar America and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightcar America 1 0 1 1 2.67 Freightcar America Competitors 133 583 1009 66 2.56

Freightcar America currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.03%. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 16.76%. Given Freightcar America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Freightcar America is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freightcar America and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freightcar America $513.12 million -$75.82 million 2.77 Freightcar America Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 6.51

Freightcar America’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Freightcar America. Freightcar America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Freightcar America beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Freightcar America

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars. It also sells used railcars; rebuilds, converts, and leases railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. The company's customers primarily include shippers, railroads, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

