Marsico Capital Management LLC Takes $5 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $222.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $201.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.Danaher’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

