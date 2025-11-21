Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 652 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 723,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $158,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,172 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,781,000. SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 201,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 6.7%

Oracle stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.