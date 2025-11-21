Biconomy (BICO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.27 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $59.71 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Biconomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 985,562,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Biconomy is https://reddit.com/r/biconomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Biconomy is blog.biconomy.io. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

