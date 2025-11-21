Fetch.ai Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $264.13 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $665.07 million and approximately $264.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00015659 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00005102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000569 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,384,547 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,296,911 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is x.com/asi_alliance. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @asi_alliance. The official website for Fetch.ai is superintelligence.io.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.