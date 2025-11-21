USD Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $60.88 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion and $27.93 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84,023.38 or 0.99934821 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on December 31st, 2024. USD Coin’s total supply is 73,756,232,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,901,219,650 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.circle.com/en/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.
