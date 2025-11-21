SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $117.91 million and approximately $44.81 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 28th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 287,676,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,831,697 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official message board is www.sushi.com/blog. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

