Willis Investment Counsel Buys 30,138 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 28.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,849 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,062,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,165 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

