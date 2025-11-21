SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren Unterseher Sells 9,662 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren Unterseher sold 9,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $157,104.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,843,026.44. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 4.6%

SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. 484,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,315. The firm has a market cap of $627.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.41. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. Research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKYT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SKYT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 814.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 56.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 291.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.