Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) EVP Erik Phelps Sells 3,533 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Erik Phelps sold 3,533 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $231,552.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,936,744.28. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tempus AI Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.10. 1,357,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,190,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 4.86.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Tempus AI’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEM. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,501,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,981,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 6,247.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900,668 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 50,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 26,533 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the first quarter worth $8,545,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

