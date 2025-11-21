Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.10 Billion Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,186,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 35.6% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,097,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after buying an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,723,000 after acquiring an additional 130,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,832,000 after acquiring an additional 620,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $203.29 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $204.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.