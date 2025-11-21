Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Charles Lacey Compton III Sells 18,455 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 18,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $188,794.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 640,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,977.34. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, October 16th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 11,378 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $95,688.98.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 2,954 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $22,007.30.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 605,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.04 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fastly by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Fastly by 13.8% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Fastly by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

