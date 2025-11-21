Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Increased by Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.6% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,164,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $255,540,000 after purchasing an additional 93,245 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.8% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 529,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,769,000 after acquiring an additional 115,234 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $217.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

