Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Jonathan Hyman Sells 9,789 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 9,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $260,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 195,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,244.88. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRZE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 160,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.63 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRZE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Braze from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Braze from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Braze by 1.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Braze by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Braze by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

