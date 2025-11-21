Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Purchases 275,000 Shares

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 63,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,797,500. This trade represents a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 350,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $448,000.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 375,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 300,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $321,750.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

LAB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 282,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,264. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 11,362,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,804 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 15,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 165,428 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAB shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen lowered Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standard BioTools

About Standard BioTools

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.