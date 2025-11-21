Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 2,798 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $430.00 price objective on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $401.00 to $376.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.36.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $332.50 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $330.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.94 and its 200 day moving average is $381.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

