Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,783 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $891,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 94.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.07.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $399.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

