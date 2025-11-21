Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 9,948 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 150,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $155.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.20 billion, a PE ratio of 370.82, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

