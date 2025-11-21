Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. Tigress Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $185.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a PE ratio of 117.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $810,047,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $675,865,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,650,000 after buying an additional 2,134,735 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $662,000,000 after buying an additional 1,688,432 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

