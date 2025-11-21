DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.31 million.

DouYu International Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,265. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in DouYu International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DouYu International by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

