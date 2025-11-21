Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 38,071 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,071 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up 0.9% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $72,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $291.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.53. The company has a market capitalization of $307.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

