Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.28 Billion Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,614,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 189,962 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,279,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $528.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.12 and a 200 day moving average of $569.23. The company has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.