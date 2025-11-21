Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 77.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

INTC stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,365.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

