PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Position Boosted by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

