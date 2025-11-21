Lear Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th.

Lear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lear to earn $14.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Lear Price Performance

Lear stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.14. Lear has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

