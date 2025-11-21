Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.08 and last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 29811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.

ROOT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Root from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Root from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average of $108.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.06 million. Root had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 3.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $965,325.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,642.24. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $516,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 274,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,609,041.24. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Root by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Root by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Root by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

