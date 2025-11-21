The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.20 and last traded at $135.0840, with a volume of 90771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.23.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $506,329,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,268,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,659 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 28,218.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 757,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $87,516,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,398,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

